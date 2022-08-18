Fled at 15, Nepali woman returns to school with son to complete education1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 12:09 PM IST
When she was just 15 years old, the 27-year-old Nepali woman eloped with a man seven years her senior and fled.
After dropping from school at a tender age, a 27-year-old Nepali woman – mother of two – Parwati Sunar has returned back to complete her education and attending the same school as her son in the seventh grade.