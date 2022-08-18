Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Fled at 15, Nepali woman returns to school with son to complete education

Fled at 15, Nepali woman returns to school with son to complete education

Parwati Sunar, 27, attends a class at Jeevan Jyoti secondary school in Punarbas, Kanchanpur district, southwest Nepal. 
1 min read . 12:09 PM ISTLivemint

When she was just 15 years old, the 27-year-old Nepali woman eloped with a man seven years her senior and fled.

After dropping from school at a tender age, a 27-year-old Nepali woman – mother of two – Parwati Sunar has returned back to complete her education and attending the same school as her son in the seventh grade.

When she was just 15 years old, she eloped with a man seven years her senior and fled. Now, Sunar wants to become "literate enough" to be able to keep household accounts.

"I enjoy learning and am proud to attend with classmates who are like my own children," Reuters quoted Sunar from her village of Punarbas as saying.

In Nepal, only about 57% of women are literate. Regretting her decision to leave school, she says, "I think I should not have left my school."

ALSO READ: Bihar govt to send team to Delhi to study AAP govt's education model

Her son, Resham (11), seems excited and proud to find a new schoolmate. He spends lunch breaks with her and rides pillion as she bicycles to computer classes they attend at an institute nearby. "I feel good to go to school with mum," he says.

Belonging to a simple family, now Sunar lives with in a tin-roofed two-room structure of bare bricks shared with sons Resham and Arjun and her mother-in-law, with their goats penned into one area. Since their house lacks a toilet, so the family use a nearby plot of public land instead.

Sunar's husband works as a labourer in Chennai and belong to Dalit community.

With Sunar joining the school again, local administration feel it will inspire new women to join school again.

With Reuters inputs. 

