‘Flies during day, insects at night, take me out': Jailed Imran Khan's SOS to lawyers1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Monday petitioned Islamabad High Court to transfer him to a prison having A-class facilities and allow his physician Dr Faisal Sultan to meet him
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested last week in Toshakahana corruption case, has expressed his sadness about staying in jail and asked his lawyers to take him out of Attock prison, Geo News reported Wednesday.
