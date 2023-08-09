Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested last week in Toshakahana corruption case, has expressed his sadness about staying in jail and asked his lawyers to take him out of Attock prison, Geo News reported Wednesday.

While talking with his lawyers in the Attock jail, the former prime minister said, "Take me out of here; I don't want to remain in jail," the prison officials quoted Khan as saying. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said he does not want to remain in a cell that is infested with flies during the day and insects at night, reported India Today.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Monday petitioned Islamabad High Court to shift the former prime minister from the Attock jail in Punjab to high-security Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. The party also requested the honourable High Court to transfer Imran Khan to a prison having A-class facilities and allow his physician Dr Faisal Sultan to meet him.

The former PM was arrested on Saturday shortly after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case.

Khan's counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha, who was granted access to meet the former Pakistan prime minister by the jail authorities on Monday, said the PTI chairman was being kept in "distressing" conditions and is provided “C-Class jail facilities".

Panjotha added that Khan was in high morale and vowed to spend his lifetime in jail but wouldn't bow to slavery, reported Geo News.

On Saturday, Pakistan district and sessions court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case for illegally selling state gifts and he was disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹100,000 on the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

Khan later challenged his conviction and three-year jail sentence by the trial court, saying the verdict by a "biased" judge was a "slap in the face of due process and fair trial" and "a gross travesty of justice".