Flight attendant stabbed to death in Dubai hotel, found lying in a pool of blood

A 25-year-old Russian flight attendant who travelled to Dubai hoping to rebuild her life away from an alleged stalker was found brutally murdered in a luxury hotel, in a case that has sparked shock and outrage in Russia and beyond, Metro reported.

Anastasia Nikulina had recently moved from St Petersburg to Dubai, telling friends that she was desperate for a fresh start after living in fear for nearly two years. According to reports, she believed her ordeal would “go on forever” unless she left Russia, and was actively looking to switch airlines and relocate permanently.

Her hopes were cut short when she was found dead in her room at the Voco Bonnington Dubai, where she was staying while attending a job interview. Hotel staff discovered her body a few hours after the attack, lying in a pool of blood. Investigators later confirmed that she had suffered at least 15 stab wounds to her neck, torso and limbs.

A close friend told media outlets that Nikulina had flown to Dubai specifically to explore career opportunities and distance herself from her alleged stalker, 41-year-old Albert Morgan. Russian and international media reports allege that Morgan followed her to Dubai along with an accomplice, tracked her movements inside the hotel and broke into her room.

According to police findings cited by Russian media, the accomplice — reportedly a bailiff from St Petersburg — followed Nikulina through the hotel lobby to identify her room number. Morgan allegedly stole a hotel robe from the laundry area and convinced a maid to open the door, claiming he had forgotten his key. Once inside, he is accused of confronting Nikulina, accusing her of leading a double life and working as an escort.

In a chilling detail, investigators say the suspect poured antiseptic dye over her body before fleeing the scene. He reportedly boarded a flight back to Russia shortly after the killing.

Friends revealed that Nikulina had earlier paid Morgan around £10,000 in an attempt to make him leave her alone, but the harassment allegedly continued. For nearly two years, she is said to have endured stalking, physical violence and repeated break-ins, despite approaching the police multiple times.

Dubai Police traced the suspect using hotel CCTV footage and alerted Russian authorities. Morgan was arrested after landing in St Petersburg. Reports also claim that before his detention, he had sought to be sent to fight in the Ukraine war — a route some accused criminals have attempted under laws introduced during the conflict under President Vladimir Putin.

Despite this, Morgan was produced in a Russian court wearing a mask and cap, where he was remanded in custody for two months pending further investigation into Nikulina’s death.