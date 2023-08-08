Flight cancellations, power cut, and flood alert issued as strong storms arrive in USA's Washington DC area1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:43 AM IST
US flights cancelled and delayed as destructive storms, including tornadoes, hail, and lightning, hit several states.Flight cancellations, power cut, and flood alert, marks the arrival of strong storms in DC
Thousands of fligths were cancelled or delayed, electricity was shut, schools were closes, and people were asked to stay indoors as the US prepared for one of its worst weather events in near time.
