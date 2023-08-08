comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Flight cancellations, power cut, and flood alert issued as strong storms arrive in USA's Washington DC area
Flight cancellations, power cut, and flood alert issued as strong storms arrive in USA's Washington DC area

 1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:43 AM IST Livemint

US flights cancelled and delayed as destructive storms, including tornadoes, hail, and lightning, hit several states.Flight cancellations, power cut, and flood alert, marks the arrival of strong storms in DC

Storm clouds darken the sky over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP)Premium
Storm clouds darken the sky over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP)

Thousands of fligths were cancelled or delayed, electricity was shut, schools were closes, and people were asked to stay indoors as the US prepared for one of its worst weather events in near time.

THe weather forecast agency on Monday warned of destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning, and residents were warned to stay indoors and prepare for the worst.

In evening the rain began falling in the Washington area shortly after 5 pm, and the skies gradually turned an ominous dark gray, a precursor to the severe weather and mass power outages that were predicted.

Tornado threat in Washington

The national weather service issued a tornado watch for the greater DC area till 9 pm. There was also flood warning till Tuesday morning. The weather service also warned of destructive hurricane-force winds along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes."

The storms' spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York. The National Weather Service said the area of greatest concern centered in the Washington-Baltimore region.

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 06:43 AM IST
