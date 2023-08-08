Thousands of fligths were cancelled or delayed, electricity was shut, schools were closes, and people were asked to stay indoors as the US prepared for one of its worst weather events in near time.

THe weather forecast agency on Monday warned of destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning, and residents were warned to stay indoors and prepare for the worst.

In evening the rain began falling in the Washington area shortly after 5 pm, and the skies gradually turned an ominous dark gray, a precursor to the severe weather and mass power outages that were predicted.

Tornado threat in Washington

The national weather service issued a tornado watch for the greater DC area till 9 pm. There was also flood warning till Tuesday morning. The weather service also warned of destructive hurricane-force winds along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes."

The storms' spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York. The National Weather Service said the area of greatest concern centered in the Washington-Baltimore region.