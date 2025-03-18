Honduras plane crash: A Lanhsa airline plane crashed off the waters near Honduras, minutes after taking off from Roatan Island, killing seven people, including a well-known indigenous musician, Reuters reported on March 18.

Another 10 people were pulled out alive from the wreckage around 1 km off the Caribbean island's coast, it added, citing information from officials.

Cause of the crash is not yet known. Reuters said the airline did not immediately respond to queries.

Honduras Bay Plane Crash: What We Know According to the Reuters report citing the country's transport minister, the domestic Honduran airline Lanhsa's Jetstream aircraft had on board 14 passengers and three crew, including two children, a French national and aa United States national.

The flight was headed to the La Ceiba airport on the Honduran mainland from the Roatan Island, which is a popular tourist attraction and famed for its vibrant coral reefs.

Popular Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo was identified to be aming the deceased, fire officials told Reuters. The death toll of seven, was confirmed by Roatan fire captain Franklin Borjas, who added that the survivors were taken to a nearby hospital.

Both police and fire officials said rescue efforts are ongoing, the report added.

According to Borjas, adverse conditions complicated the search and rescue efforts. “It's been difficult to access the accident (site) because there are 30 meters (98 ft) of rocks and you can't get there while walking or swimming. The divers helping with the rescue have zero visibility,” he added.

Watch Videos: Flight Crashes into Waters Off Honduras Bay Islands, Rescue Efforts On Early morning reports said that a plane carrying at least 15 passengers on board has crashed into the waters near Honduras Bay Islands, Insider Paper reported and posted a video on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), which reportedly shows rescue officials and locals looking for survivors in the waters off the Caribbean coast.

National police also uploaded a video on social media showing officers and rescue workers carrying survivors onto a rocky coastline, some in stretchers, as a nearby boat shone a bright light amid the darkness.

Aviation Industry Battles String of Plane Crashes Earlier this year, a Delta Airlines CRJ-900LR Bombardier plane crashed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, and eventually stopped upside down on the runway, on February 17.

As per a Reuters report, there were no fatalities among the 76 passengers and four crew, and 20 of the 21 injured were discharged from hospitals. Further, the airline, in a “no strings attached” gesture announced a compensation of around $30,000 ( ₹26 lakh) to each passenger involved.

Before the Toronto incident, in January too, a catastrophic midair collision between an United States Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines Flight 5342 at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, claimed the lives of 67 people, leaving no survivors.

The plane crashed into the frigid Potomac River after colliding with the helicopter while approaching the airport.

Among the deceased were four American Airline crew members, three military personnel and 60 passengers including families with children, athletes and other professionals. Also on the plane and killed in the accident was Asra Hussain Raza, the daughter of Indian immigrants.

A collision also occured on February 19, when two single-engine planes — a Lancair 360 MK II aircraft and a Cessna 172S aircarft, collided mid-air near the Marana Regional Airport in southern Arizona, about 30 miles northwest of the state's larger Tucson International Airport.

While one flight landed safely, the other hit the ground near a runway and caught fire, Bloomberg reported. It added that the Marana Police Department confirmed that two people were killed in the accident.