Flight from Iceland makes 360 degree turn for glimpse of northern lights
Opting to treat passengers to the stunning views, the pilot had spun the aircraft in a full circle to ensure that passengers on both sides could watch the display and take pictures.
EasyJet pilot is winning hearts on social media after taking a 360 degree detour during a flight from Iceland to the UK. Flight EZY1806 had been travelling from Reykjavik to Manchester when the aurora borealis lit up skies near the UK in a rare display.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×