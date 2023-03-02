Flight from Iceland makes 360 degree turn for glimpse of northern lights

EasyJet pilot is winning hearts on social media after taking a 360 degree detour during a flight from Iceland to the UK. Flight EZY1806 had been travelling from Reykjavik to Manchester when the aurora borealis lit up skies near the UK in a rare display.

Opting to treat passengers to the stunning views, the pilot had then spun the aircraft in a full circle to ensure that passengers on both sides could watch the display and take pictures. According to reports, the pilot had even dimmed the lights so that the travellers could better enjoy the vista.

“Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights," tweeted one user, sharing photos.

In a follow-up post he dubbed it an “amazing way to top off a special trip" where he had proposed to his now fiancée.



Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A4CHi9Hqgo — Adam Groves (@APTGroves) February 27, 2023

The incident has since gone viral on social media platforms with netizens showering praise on the pilot. While some voiced concern about how the decision might have been received by EasyJet, others wished that they were ‘lucky enough (in life) to be a passenger on such a flight’.

“These pictures are absolutely fantastic. That pilot should be cheered and awarded for allowing the passengers to see the northern lights after he did a full 360 fly by," tweeted one user.

A BBC report quoted a company spokesperson as asserting that their crew would always go above and beyond for customers and was delighted to have been able to share the view.

“We are pleased that the captain was able to perform a controlled manoeuvre in order to allow passengers to witness an amazing display from the air of one of nature's greatest sights," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.