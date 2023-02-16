People travelling in flights seek a window seat to get a clear view of the sky, but sometimes they come to see something that is once in a lifetime moment.

Recently, a United Airlines flight passengers came across such a scene when they were flying over Florida's Cape Canaveral. They suddenly saw a rocket launch on the land below and were astounded.

Soon a passenger recorded the video of the SpaceX Falcon 9 leaving Earth and it became viral on the social media, reported The Daily Star.

Watch the video here:

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch captured from a plane 🚀 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/3rQWchEiHz — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 5, 2023

The passenger took his phone and recorded the rocket launch from the air over NASA's Kennedy Space Center and later posted it.

As per News Corp Australia, the rocket was of SpaceX's newest Cargo Dragon 2 spacecraft, the Dragon C211. It was launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, November 26.

SpaceX website claims Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX. It can be reused for the safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond, the site claims further.