Flight Status LIVE on March 3: Dubai airport, Abu Dhabi airport begin limited operations; Emirates flight lands in India

Flight Status LIVE Updates on 3 March: Flight operations in the Middle East gradually resumed on Tuesday, 3 March after being impacted for three days amid the conflict involving the US and Israel, and Iran. Flight operations have begun partially in coordination with aviation authorities and airline partners, while widespread cancellations still continue at the region including Dubai airport, Abu Dhabi airport and Saudi airports.

Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central International Airport started limited operations on late Tuesday night with Emirates and FlyDubai sending their flights to Chennai, Moscow, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Sharm El Sheikh, Warsaw and Belgrade, as per the Dubai airport website.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport restarted partial operations as well. Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport has also begun restricted operations.

However, authorities urged caution. Travellers have been advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

Follow this space for LIVE updates on flight status of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar airports.

Flight Status LIVE: Flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru resume In a major relief to thousands of Indians stranded in the UAE, flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to India resumed on Monday night, with services to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru taking off after days of suspension.

Flight Status LIVE: 357 Indian flights cancelled “The situation in the Middle East region continues to be closely monitored to facilitate relief for passengers. Due to the ongoing situation, 357 flights planned for operation today were cancelled,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on 2 March.

Flight Status LIVE: What did Emirates say? In a statement posted on X, Emirates said, “Emirates will begin operating a limited number of flights commencing on the evening of 2 March. We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified. All other flights remain suspended until further notice.”

Flight Status LIVE: Have Indian airlines resumed operations? Indian airlines including Air India and IndiGo have not resumed their operations in the Middle East yet. However, Air India Express has started accepting bookings to Dubai from 4 March onwards.

Flight Status LIVE: Which airports have reopened? Partial operations have resumed at the Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC). Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has also restarted partial operations, as have some Saudi airports.

Flight Status LIVE: Governments extract stranded travellers Travellers stranded by a widening war began departing the United Arab Emirates aboard a small number of evacuation flights Monday, as governments around the world worked to extract their citizens from the Middle East. With flights gradually taking to the skies once again, normalcy is slowly returning to the UAE, and for the thousands of Indians eager to get home, the wait is finally coming to an end.

Key Takeaways Limited flight operations have resumed at key airports in the UAE.

Travelers should confirm their flight status directly with airlines before heading to airports.

The situation is still fluid, with many cancellations and ongoing caution advised.