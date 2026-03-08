Live Updates

Flight Status 8 March LIVE Updates: IndiGo announces flights to eight cities in West Asia today; check full list here

Flight Status LIVE: IndiGo said it will operate flights to eight destinations in the Middle East today. Stay with Mint for the latest updates on flights status…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated8 Mar 2026, 07:44:42 AM IST
Flight Status LIVE: Passengers wait at T3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as airspace closures over parts of West Asia continue to disrupt flight operations.
Flight Status LIVE: Passengers wait at T3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as airspace closures over parts of West Asia continue to disrupt flight operations.

Flight Status Updates 8 March LIVE Updates: Flight services across West Asia remained disrupted amid the US-Israel-Iran war, with key hubs such as Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait and Qatar seeing mass flight cancellations since 28 February.

Prominent airlines in the region, including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways have resumed limited operations for repatriation flights, as airspace in the region remains closed due to the conflict.

Domestic carriers such as Air India, Akasa Air, IndiGo and SpiceJet have also resumed limited operations to the big middle eastern airports including Dubai International Airport, Jeddah and Fujairah.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on flight status in Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Fujairah and more.

Follow updates here:
8 Mar 2026, 07:44:40 AM IST

Flight Status Today LIVE: IndiGo Flights to West Asia (3/4)

  • Hyderabad International Airport — Sharjah International Airport: 6E 1421
  • Sharjah International Airport — Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1422
  • Calicut International Airport — Jeddah International Airportt: 6E 65
  • Jeddah International Airport — Calicut International Airport: 6E 66
  • Jeddah International Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 62
  • Mumbai International Airport — Jeddah International Airport: 6E 91
  • Hyderabad International Airport — Jeddah International Airport: 6E 67
8 Mar 2026, 07:28:59 AM IST

Flight Status Today LIVE: IndiGo Flights to West Asia (2/4)

  • Delhi International Airport — Dubai International Airport: 6E 1461
  • Dubai International Airport — Delhi International Airport: 6E 1462
  • Delhi International Airport — Dubai International Airport: 6E 1463
  • Dubai International Airport — Delhi International Airport: 6E 1464
  • Mumbai International Airport — Fujairah International Airport: 6E 1501
  • Fujairah International Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1502
  • Hyderabad International Airport — RAF Akrotiri (Cyprus): 6E 1495
  • RAF Akrotiri (Cyprus) — Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1496
8 Mar 2026, 07:20:26 AM IST

Flight Status Today LIVE: IndiGo Flights to West Asia (1/4)

  • Mumbai International Airport — Abu Dhabi International Airport: 6E 1413
  • Abu Dhabi International Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1414
  • Hyderabad International Airport — Abu Dhabi International Airport: 6E 1448
  • Abu Dhabi International Airport — Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1449
  • Mumbai International Airport — Dubai International Airport: 6E 1453
  • Dubai International Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1454
8 Mar 2026, 07:04:47 AM IST

Flight Status Today LIVE: IndiGo flights to Europe

IndiGo announced it is restarting services to Europe on 8 March. Here are the available routes:

  • Mumbai International Airport — London (Heathrow) Airport: 6E 1
  • London (Heathrow) Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 2
  • Manchester Airport — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 32
  • Amsterdam Airport Schiphol — Mumbai International Airport: 6E 22
8 Mar 2026, 06:52:00 AM IST

Flight Status Today LIVE: What flights has IndiGo planned for March 8?

IndiGo announced that it has restarted flight services to Europe and is operating from eight cities in West Asia amid the continuing United States-Israel-Iran conflict.

In a post on X, the airline said it plans to restart Europe operations from 8 March, “reconnecting customers with key destinations across the region” and will “also continue to operate flights to 8 destinations in the Middle East”.

8 Mar 2026, 06:47:59 AM IST

Flight Status Today LIVE: Updates on March 8

Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage of the latest flights update status to and from Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Fujairah and more as air travel services in the Middle East remain disrupted due to ongoing US-Israel-Iran war in West Asia and airspace restrictions in the region.

