Flight Status 8 March LIVE Updates: IndiGo announces flights to eight cities in West Asia today; check full list here

Flight Status Updates 8 March LIVE Updates: Flight services across West Asia remained disrupted amid the US-Israel-Iran war, with key hubs such as Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait and Qatar seeing mass flight cancellations since 28 February.

Prominent airlines in the region, including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways have resumed limited operations for repatriation flights, as airspace in the region remains closed due to the conflict.

Domestic carriers such as Air India, Akasa Air, IndiGo and SpiceJet have also resumed limited operations to the big middle eastern airports including Dubai International Airport, Jeddah and Fujairah.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on flight status in Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Fujairah and more.