Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi Flight Status LIVE Updates: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet to operate 58 flights today on 4 March

Flight Status LIVE Updates: The Government of India in its latest update said that Indian airlines have undertaken initiatives to operate 58 flights on 4 March. These flights will bring back stranded passengers from areas like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and more.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated4 Mar 2026, 07:11:24 AM IST
Flight Status LIVE Updates: Indian airlines to operate 58 flights on 4 March
Flight Status LIVE Updates: Indian airlines to operate 58 flights on 4 March(ANI)

Flight Status LIVE Updates: As the conflict in the Middle East triggered by a war involving US, Iran and Israel escalates, most airspaces across the region are still closed or restricted on 4 March. However, a few carriers are operating their flights out of airports like the Dubai International Airport and the Hamad International Airport under certain circumstances.

The Government of India in its latest update said that Indian airlines have undertaken initiatives to operate 58 flights on 4 March.

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air will operate multiple special flights to bring stranded passengers in the Middle East back home. The flights will operate out of Dubai, Fujairah and a few other Gulf cities and will land in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram among others.

However, authorities urged caution. Travellers have been advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

Follow this space for LIVE updates on flight status of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar airports.

4 Mar 2026, 07:11:22 AM IST

Flight Status LIVE: Dubai gold flow still stalled due to grounded flights

The mass cancellation of flights to and from bullion hub Dubai has left traders unable to move their metal, highlighting the potential bottlenecks to physical gold flows that could emerge from war in the Middle East.

4 Mar 2026, 06:58:29 AM IST

Flight Status LIVE: Which Indian airlines will operate flights today?

Indian carriers including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express and Akasa Air will operate flights to different parts of the Middle East on 4 March to bring back stranded passengers.

4 Mar 2026, 06:56:42 AM IST

Flight Status LIVE: Indian carriers to operate 58 flights today

“Indian carriers are further planning 58 flights on 4th March, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said.

4 Mar 2026, 06:48:46 AM IST

Flight Status LIVE: Which airports are open?

Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central International Airport started limited operations on late Monday night and services are continuing with caution on Wednesday. Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport restarted partial operations as well but restrictions are in place.

4 Mar 2026, 06:48:46 AM IST

