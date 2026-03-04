Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi Flight Status LIVE Updates: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet to operate 58 flights today on 4 March

Flight Status LIVE Updates: As the conflict in the Middle East triggered by a war involving US, Iran and Israel escalates, most airspaces across the region are still closed or restricted on 4 March. However, a few carriers are operating their flights out of airports like the Dubai International Airport and the Hamad International Airport under certain circumstances.

The Government of India in its latest update said that Indian airlines have undertaken initiatives to operate 58 flights on 4 March.

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air will operate multiple special flights to bring stranded passengers in the Middle East back home. The flights will operate out of Dubai, Fujairah and a few other Gulf cities and will land in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram among others.

However, authorities urged caution. Travellers have been advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

Follow this space for LIVE updates on flight status of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar airports.