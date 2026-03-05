Flight Status March 5 LIVE Updates: More Air India, IndiGo special flights; Dubai International Airport issues advisory

Flight Status LIVE Updates: Flight services are continuing to get disrupted in the Middle East amid the US-Israel-Iran war, with key hubs such as Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain among other seeing mass flight cancellations since 28 February.
According to most Middle East-based airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad, flight services continue to remain suspended barring a few special flights, as airspace closure due to the escalating conflicts continue to batter the region.
Indian carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have resumed some of their operations in the Middle East including Dubai International Airport, Jeddah and Fujairah, but a large portion of the flight operations in the region remain suspended.
Countries like India, France, Spain, US and more have started evacuations of their nationals stuck in the Gulf countries.
Around 180 flights from three metro airports, ”Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, ”were cancelled on Wednesday owing to airspace restrictions amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, PTI reported quoting people in the know.
IndiGo and Air India flight status
Budget carrier IndiGo commenced flights to Athens, Muscat and Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah and Madinah. It’s also running select repatriation flights to the UAE, it said in a social media post Wednesday.
Air India on Wednesday said it plans to commence its scheduled operations to and from Jeddah to Delhi and Mumbai from 5 March. It also said it will operate additional flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris from 5 March.
Emirates and Qatar Airways flight status
The world’s largest international airline Emirates extended the suspension of flights to and from Dubai through 7 March.
Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said in a social media post that it was extending the suspension of its flight operations, and will issue an update on 6 March.
Air India has also planned to operate an additional service AI909D/996D early on 5 March on the Mumbai-Dubai-Delhi route with a B777 aircraft with larger capacity to fly back stranded passengers, the airline says in a statement.
Countries that have closed their airspace include: Iran, Israel, Qatar, Iraq, Syria and Bahrain.
Countries like UAE, Lebanon and Oman have kept their airspace partially open but many flights have been cancelled.
Flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab are canceled through March 6, according to a post on Oman Air's X account.
It also advised travellers coming to Muscat to arrive at the border at least 12 hours before their flight because of congestion.
Air India says: Air India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has started operating a few flights to and from Dubai and Jeddah to bring back stranded passengers giving highest priority to their safety and wellbeing.
While most of our operations to the Middle East will remain suspended till 2359 Hrs IST of 5 March 2026 after careful assessment of the current situation, Air India plans to commence its scheduled operations to and from Jeddah from 5 March:
•AI2255/2256 - Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi
•AI2251/2252 - Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai
•AI2245/2246 - Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai
Lufthansa Group said all of its airlines suspended flights to Tel Aviv; Beirut; Amman, Jordan; Erbil, Iraq; and Tehran until March 8.
The group also won’t use the airspace over Israel; Lebanon; Jordan; Iraq; Qatar; Kuwait; Bahrain; Dammam, Saudi Arabia; and Iran until March 8.
Etihad Airways extended its suspension of Abu Dhabi flights to March 6. A limited number of repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights are operating.
“Guests should not travel to the airport unless they have a purchased or been issued a confirmed booking within the last 24 hours. Access to the airport will be restricted for those without confirmed travel documentation,” the airline said.
Mumbai Airport handled eight repatriation flights operated by both domestic and international airlines on Wednesday.
While SpiceJet operated two repatriated flights to Mumbai from Fujairah, Air India operated a flight to the city from Dubai on Wednesday.
Emirates extended the suspension of flights to and from Dubai through March 7.
Emirates has scrapped more than 2,000 flights since Saturday, among the most severe disruptions ever for a carrier that prides itself on round-the-clock operations and resilience.
While the airline has started some limited operations to evacuate people from Dubai, regular commercial flights are canceled.
Air India has said it is operating more flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris (Charles de Gaulle).
“From 5 to 11 March, we’re operating 3 additional flights between Delhi and Toronto. From 7 to 10 March, we’ve added three flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, and one flight between Delhi and Paris (Charles de Gaulle). These additional services will provide more flight options to travellers on these select routes with convenient connections beyond Delhi to destinations across Air India’s vast domestic India and Southeast Asia networks,” Air India said in a statement.
Thousands of passengers have been stranded in the Gulf region, forcing many to take circuitous, expensive routes to reach functioning airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman. The United Arab Emirates is establishing safe air corridors to allow for as many as 48 flights an hour, the economy ministry said.
