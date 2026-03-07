Flight Status 7 March LIVE: Flights cancelled as West Asia conflict disrupt Indian air travel

Flight Status LIVE Updates 7 March: Flight services are continuing to get disrupted in the Middle East amid the US-Israel-Iran war, with key hubs such as Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain among other seeing mass flight cancellations since 28 February.

According to most Middle East-based airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad, flight services continue to remain suspended barring a few special flights, as airspace closure due to the escalating conflicts continue to batter the region.

Indian carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have resumed some of their operations in the Middle East including Dubai International Airport, Jeddah and Fujairah, but a large portion of the flight operations in the region remain suspended.

Countries like India, France, Spain, US and more have started evacuations of their nationals stuck in the Gulf countries.

Around 180 flights from three metro airports, ”Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, ”were cancelled on Wednesday owing to airspace restrictions amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, PTI reported quoting people in the know.

IndiGo and Air India flight status

Budget carrier IndiGo commenced flights to Athens, Muscat and Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah and Madinah. It’s also running select repatriation flights to the UAE, it said in a social media post Wednesday.

Air India on Wednesday said it plans to commence its scheduled operations to and from Jeddah to Delhi and Mumbai from 5 March. It also said it will operate additional flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris from 5 March.

Emirates and Qatar Airways flight status

The world’s largest international airline Emirates extended the suspension of flights to and from Dubai through 7 March.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said in a social media post that it was extending the suspension of its flight operations, and will issue an update on 6 March.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on flight status in Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Fujairah and more.