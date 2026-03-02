Flight Status LIVE Updates March 2: Dubai Airport, Abu Dhabi Airport closed; Air India, IndiGo cancel multiple flights

Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Status LIVE: Tens of thousands of passengers have been stranded over the past three days as Israel and the US launched missile strikes in Iran, and Tehran retaliated by launching airstrikes in several Middle Eastern countries. The conflict, being seen as one of the worst in recent years, led to the closure of key airports and airspaces.

The Dubai International Airport, Kuwait's main airport and Abu Dhabi Airport were among the major airline hubs that were shut on Saturday after several countries closed their airspaces.

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, halted all operations to and from Dubai until 3 pm local time on Monday and warned of disruptions through Thursday. Etihad Airways extended cancellations until 2 p.m. Monday, while Qatar Airways said flights to and from Doha were suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

In India, Air India and IndiGo announced that they will not operate flights to and from the Middle East in view of the war in Iran and the subsequent airport closures. Air India also announced that specific flights to and from Europe also remained cancelled on 2 March. IndiGo extended its flight cancellations till Tuesday.

The disruptions rippled across Asia, with Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. canceling some services to the Middle East through 5 March.

The United Arab Emirates’ civil aviation authority said it tended to more than 20,000 affected passengers caught up in the disruption. Tens of thousands of people have been stranded in a region that functions as a global superconnector, linking any two points on the planet with one single stop.

The airports that remained closed due to the war in Iran include — Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Heathrow Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Gatwick Airport, Hamad International Airport, Erbil Airport.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Status LIVE: Which airlines have been affected? Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express, Emirates, ITA Airways, Etihad Airways, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Pakistan International Airlines, Turkish Airlines, British Airways, Russian air carriers, Lufthansa, Kuwait Airways, KLM, Sri Lankan Airlines are among the airlines that have been affected.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Status LIVE: Which airports are closed? Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Heathrow Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Gatwick Airport, Hamad International Airport, Erbil Airport are among the airports that have been closed.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Status LIVE: What did IndiGo say? “In view of the prevailing situation, the temporary suspension of select international flights that use Middle East airspace, has been extended until 2nd March 2026, 2359 hrs IST. Please refer to the list of cancelled flights on our website https://goindigo.in/information/flight-cancellations.html. This extension is a precautionary measure to ensure that we uphold the highest standards of safety for our customers and crew,” IndiGo said in an advisory.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Status LIVE: Full list of Indian airports affected Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL), Calicut International Airport, Kolkata Airport, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Kempegowda International Airport, Delhi Airport, Lucknow Airport, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, Chennai Airport, Pune Airport, Jaipur International Airport, Mangaluru International Airport