With the Federal Aviation Administration-operated key pilot notification system affected temporarily in the United State, numerous flights were grounded or affected indefinitely on 11 January, reported several news websites.
For now, no estimate available for the restoration of the Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAMs that provides airlines with real time safety information for flight planning.
Here's 10 developments:
1) On Wednesday morning, flights across the United States were grounded after FAA experienced a computer outage.
2) With the technical error hitting the services, FAA ordered all airlines to pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET.
3) As per online flight tracker FlightAware, over 1,200 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 7 a.m.
4) Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had “failed", said FAA in a notice on its website. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the FAA said in a statement.
5) Meanwhile, FAA at around 7 PM IST took to Twitter and wrote, "The FAA is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage. Departures are resuming at @EWRairport and @ATLairport due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET."
6) United Airlines tweeted it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update when it learned more from the FAA about the situation.
7) The US airlines association, Airlines for America, said it’s been notified about the disruptions, and that it’s “working with the FAA and awaiting further information regarding when these issues will be resolved."
8) Meanwhile, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said in a tweet, "An FAA system outage is causing ground stops at AUS and other airports across the country."
9) Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. "The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter.
10) More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. today, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., aviation data firm Cirium.
