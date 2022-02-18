Flights cancelled, danger to life warning issued as Storm Eunice heads for UK

Flights cancelled, danger to life warning issued as Storm Eunice heads for UK1 min read . 08:56 AM IST
The Dutch flagship airline KLM said it had cancelled 167 flights scheduled for Friday over a looming storm.
Britain’s Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for parts of the U.K., saying hurricane-strength gusts of 90 miles (145 kilometers) an hour are set to hit the country on Friday.
The weather service said the most dangerous winds are likely to affect the southwest coast with damaging gusts expected inland too. The Energy Networks Association is advising people to prepare for possible blackouts by charging their phones and keeping a torch ready.
"Due to stormy weather in Amsterdam on Thursday 17 February and Friday 18 February 2022, our flights to, from, or via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol may be disrupted," the company said in a statement, adding that 167 flights had been cancelled.
On Thursday, the meteorological service of the Netherlands issued a warning over the storm Eunice, which is expected to hit the country on Friday.
The speed of the wind currently reaches 139 kilometres per hour (86 miles per hour) in some parts of the country.
