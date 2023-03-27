Flights grounded, work halted at ports - Israel comes to standstill amid strikes

Flights grounded, work halted at ports - Israel comes to standstill amid strikes2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 09:37 PM IST
The Airports Authority grounded all outbound flights, while walkouts took place at ports, major retailers and Israel’s largest investment fund, FIMI. Bank Hapoalim BM, one of the country’s largest lenders, closed all its branches.
Massive protests across Israel have cut the country off from the outside would in several ways and threatens to paralyse the economy. Departing flights from the country's main international airport have been grounded following strikes and several major ports have ceased work. The strike has also extended beyond the country with embassy officials - including those in India - participating in the agitation.
