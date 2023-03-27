Flights grounded, work halted at ports - Israel comes to standstill amid strikes

Massive protests across Israel have cut the country off from the outside would in several ways and threatens to paralyse the economy. Departing flights from the country's main international airport have been grounded following strikes and several major ports have ceased work. The strike has also extended beyond the country with embassy officials - including those in India - participating in the agitation.

Major retailers, food joints and even banks closed their shutters on Monday after the sacking of Israel's defence minister prompted mass overnight protests.

Tens of thousands rallied near parliament in Jerusalem after the strike was declared. The protests intensified over the weekend following Netanyahu's decision on Sunday evening to sack his defence minister for dissenting over the reform package.

Around 80,000 demonstrators joined the Jerusalem rally against the reform package on Monday while right-wing backers of the overhaul called for counter-protests.

Facing escalating disputes within his hard-right coalition, the Prime Minister reportedly agreed on Monday to give an extension to pass the judicial reforms through dialogue.

"I agreed to remove the veto to reject the legislation in exchange for a commitment by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the legisltaion would be submitted to the Knesset for approval in the next session," Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

According to the Israeli Airport Authority, departing flights from the country's main international airport have been grounded. While planes are still landing at the Ben-Gurion Airport - outside the sprawling seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv - tens of thousands are expected to be affected by the flight changes.

Some airlines have also cancelled their incoming flights to Israel, leaving many passengers stranded. According to a Times of Israel report, dozens of citizens were left without options at London's Luton Airport on Monday after a Wizz Air flight was cancelled, and no other flights were empty till Friday.

Visa operations are also likely to be affected, with Israeli embassies in many countries closing as officials joined the strikes.

Meanwhile, two main ports in Israel - Haifa and Ashdod - announced on Monday that they had stopped work in adherence to the labour strike. n protest at the religious-nationalist government's judicial overhaul.

The strike has also affected major eateries, banks and other establishments frequented by the public. McDonald's for example said that its branches in the country were closed on Monday as part of the labour protest.

(With inputs from agencies)