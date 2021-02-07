Floating Wind Turbines Buoy Hopes of Expanding Renewable Energy

Floating Wind Turbines Buoy Hopes of Expanding Renewable Energy6 min read . 01:21 PM IST
Offshore wind farms that don’t need to be embedded in the seafloor could open up new areas to clean-power generation
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Offshore wind farms that don’t need to be embedded in the seafloor could open up new areas to clean-power generation
Off the east coast of Scotland, in water more than 300 feet deep, five towering turbines weighing thousands of tons float in the North Sea. Installed in 2017, the turbines power about 36,000 homes a year.
Wind farms have been erected on land and at sea for decades, but Hywind Scotland, operated by Norwegian oil giantEquinor ASA, is the first to float. Instead of being inserted into steel tubes buried in the seabed, the turbines sit in cylindrical buoys that are fixed to the seabed by mooring lines. The approach promises to enable wind farms in much deeper water, where there are often stronger winds, opening up swaths of untapped coastline to renewable energy.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.