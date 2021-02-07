Floating Wind Turbines Buoy Hopes of Expanding Renewable Energy

Wind farms have been erected on land and at sea for decades, but Hywind Scotland, operated by Norwegian oil giantEquinor ASA, is the first to float. Instead of being inserted into steel tubes buried in the seabed, the turbines sit in cylindrical buoys that are fixed to the seabed by mooring lines. The approach promises to enable wind farms in much deeper water, where there are often stronger winds, opening up swaths of untapped coastline to renewable energy.

