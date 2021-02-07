Subscribe
Home >News >World >Floating Wind Turbines Buoy Hopes of Expanding Renewable Energy
An oil derrick and wind turbines stand above the plains

Floating Wind Turbines Buoy Hopes of Expanding Renewable Energy

6 min read . 01:21 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Offshore wind farms that don’t need to be embedded in the seafloor could open up new areas to clean-power generation

Off the east coast of Scotland, in water more than 300 feet deep, five towering turbines weighing thousands of tons float in the North Sea. Installed in 2017, the turbines power about 36,000 homes a year.

Wind farms have been erected on land and at sea for decades, but Hywind Scotland, operated by Norwegian oil giantEquinor ASA, is the first to float. Instead of being inserted into steel tubes buried in the seabed, the turbines sit in cylindrical buoys that are fixed to the seabed by mooring lines. The approach promises to enable wind farms in much deeper water, where there are often stronger winds, opening up swaths of untapped coastline to renewable energy.

