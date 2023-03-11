Floods and high winds hit Mozambique as record-breaking cyclone Freddy nears2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Freddy, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, seemed to have stalled offshore, satellite data showed
Cyclone Freddy was settling off the coast of Mozambique on Saturday, bringing flooding and high winds to Quelimane two weeks after killing at least 27 people in southern Africa when it first made landfall last month.
