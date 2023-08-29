Florida braces for impact of Tropical Storm Idalia, Governor Ron DeSantis declares emergency. Details here1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:58 AM IST
Florida braces for major hurricane as Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens, with potential for $10 billion in damage. State of emergency declared.
Residents of low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast in Florida are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Idalia which is predicted to intensify into a major hurricane in the coming days and could cause around $10 billion in damage and losses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message