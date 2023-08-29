Florida braces for major hurricane as Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens, with potential for $10 billion in damage. State of emergency declared.

Residents of low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast in Florida are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Idalia which is predicted to intensify into a major hurricane in the coming days and could cause around $10 billion in damage and losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Florida is bracing for a major hurricane that is poised to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to the Tampa Bay area as Tropical Storm Idalia neared hurricane strength Monday in the Gulf of Mexico.

In an advisory at 8 pm on Monday, US National Hurricane Center said that Idalia's sustained winds were measured at 113 kilometeres per hour which is just below the force of a hurricane. Idalia is expected to reach Category 3 strength after making landfall on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome in a video posted on YouTube on Monday said, “Idalia will likely become a hurricane later tonight as it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico where conditions appear very favorable for additional intensification…It is now forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Florida big bend."

An image posted by US Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) from Sunday shows Tropical Storm Idalia parallel to Hurricane Franklin. While Idalia is seen between Cuba and Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, Idalia is near the southeastern coast of Bahamas. JPSS is run by NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 46 counties. The state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members who have been provided with 2,400 high-water vehiles and 12 aircraft in order to undertake rescue and recovery efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about Idalia, DeSantis said (as quoted by AP), “This is going to be a major hurricane, you could have catastrophic storm surge in your area…You could have major impact even if you’re outside the cone, so please plan accordingly."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has approved federal emergency declarations for Florida. The move by Biden will allow Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts, reported Bloomberg.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, AP) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}