Florida Covid-19 cases rise by 4,049, the most during pandemic

Florida reported a total of 93,797 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up 4,049 from a day earlier, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Total cases rose 4.5% in the past day, compared with an average increase of 3.4% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,144, an increase of 1.3%, the state health department reported.

Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 165, or 1.3%, to 12,939.

The new rate of people testing positive climbed to 12.36%, compared with 9.97% on Friday and 8.8% on Wednesday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via