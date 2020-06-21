Home >News >world >Florida Covid-19 cases rise by 4,049, the most during pandemic
People wait for health assessment check-in before entering Jackson Memorial Hospital, as Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello (REUTERS)
People wait for health assessment check-in before entering Jackson Memorial Hospital, as Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello (REUTERS)

Florida Covid-19 cases rise by 4,049, the most during pandemic

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2020, 12:25 AM IST Bloomberg

Total cases rise 4.5% in the past day, compared with an average increase of 3.4% in the previous seven days

Florida reported a total of 93,797 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up 4,049 from a day earlier, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Total cases rose 4.5% in the past day, compared with an average increase of 3.4% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,144, an increase of 1.3%, the state health department reported.

Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 165, or 1.3%, to 12,939.

The new rate of people testing positive climbed to 12.36%, compared with 9.97% on Friday and 8.8% on Wednesday.

