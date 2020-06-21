Florida Covid-19 cases rise by 4,049, the most during pandemic

Florida Covid-19 cases rise by 4,049, the most during pandemic1 min read . 12:25 AM IST
Total cases rise 4.5% in the past day, compared with an average increase of 3.4% in the previous seven days
Florida reported a total of 93,797 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up 4,049 from a day earlier, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began.
Total cases rose 4.5% in the past day, compared with an average increase of 3.4% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,144, an increase of 1.3%, the state health department reported.
Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 165, or 1.3%, to 12,939.
The new rate of people testing positive climbed to 12.36%, compared with 9.97% on Friday and 8.8% on Wednesday.
