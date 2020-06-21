Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Florida Covid-19 cases rise by 4,049, the most during pandemic
People wait for health assessment check-in before entering Jackson Memorial Hospital, as Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Florida Covid-19 cases rise by 4,049, the most during pandemic

1 min read . 12:25 AM IST Bloomberg

Total cases rise 4.5% in the past day, compared with an average increase of 3.4% in the previous seven days

Florida reported a total of 93,797 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up 4,049 from a day earlier, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Florida reported a total of 93,797 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up 4,049 from a day earlier, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Total cases rose 4.5% in the past day, compared with an average increase of 3.4% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,144, an increase of 1.3%, the state health department reported.

Total cases rose 4.5% in the past day, compared with an average increase of 3.4% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,144, an increase of 1.3%, the state health department reported.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 165, or 1.3%, to 12,939.

The new rate of people testing positive climbed to 12.36%, compared with 9.97% on Friday and 8.8% on Wednesday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated