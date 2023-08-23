After front-runner Donald Trump opted to skip Wednesday's first primary debate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to be the biggest target of his Republican rivals for the 2024 U.S. presidential nomination, reported news agency Reuters.

DeSantis is among eight Republican hopefuls set to be on stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, added the report. Trump, just as the debate begins -- due to air at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT), sat for a pre-recorded interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

In Trump's absence, Republican candidates including tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina will be looking to displace DeSantis as the most plausible Trump alternative.

"He's going to be a punching bag," said Brian Darling, a Republican strategist and former senior aide to U.S. Senator Rand Paul. Darling added, "DeSantis is considered a wounded candidate going the wrong way."

DeSantis will be looking to draw a line under a slow but steady slide in the polls this summer.

Meanwhile, the allies view the debate as a high-stakes opportunity to shift the narrative away from the turmoil that has gripped his campaign in recent weeks. This includes a significant staffing shake-up and introduces the governor to millions of voters who have yet to tune into the primary process.

"From the campaign's perspective, he's going to be center stage. Everyone on stage is going to be shooting at him," said one person close to DeSantis, adding, "He doesn't need a knockout blow, but he's got to take advantage of the opportunity of all this airtime."

Fox News host Martha MacCallum, who will moderate the debate alongside colleague Bret Baier, had indicated in an interview with Vanity Fair last week that they will press the candidates to address Trump's four criminal indictments.

As per details, the candidates are also expected to use the debate to attack China. In an interview with The Washington Post published on Wednesday, former UN Ambassador and presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she would send troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China.

The debate will be held one day before Trump plans to surrender in Atlanta in connection with his indictment in Georgia on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

With agency inputs.