Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his 2024 presidential race on Sunday just before the New Hampshire primary while endorsing his bitter rival former US President Donald Trump, AP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," DeSantis said in the straight-to-camera video, delivered in a cheerful tone.

He also signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and said, “I will honor that pledge". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents," DeSantis added.

This leaves Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley as the last major candidates remaining in the presidential race ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential contest with major advantages in his quest to take on Trump, and early primary polls suggested DeSantis was in a strong position to do just that, as per AP reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He and his allies amassed a political fortune of well over $130 million, and he boasted a significant legislative record on issues important to many conservatives, like abortion and the teaching of race and gender issues in schools.

Donald Trump calls for ‘total presidential immunity’ The former US President has earlier said that his claim of "total" presidential immunity from criminal prosecution should apply even in cases where his actions "cross the line." He is campaigning for a White House comeback in November while battling 91 criminal allegations in four different cases, including allegedly trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and hiding top-secret documents at his golf properties.

On the grounds of "presidential immunity," Trump asserted that he should not be held accountable for actions he performed while serving as president of the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A president of the United States must have full immunity, without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function. Any mistake, even if well intended, would be met with almost certain indictment by the opposing party at term end," he wrote.

“Even events that ‘cross the line’ must fall under total immunity," Trump said, asserting that otherwise there will be “years of trauma trying to determine good from bad."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With AP inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!