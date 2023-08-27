Florida gunman kills three black people in racially motivated killing: Report2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 06:34 AM IST
Florida gunman kills three Black people in racially motivated shooting at discount store before killing himself.
A Florida gunman, driven by racial hatred, shot dead three Black people in a discount store in Jacksonville on Saturday, said authorities, adding that the incident took place before the gunman who was white killed himself after a standoff with police, according to a report published by the news agency AFP.