Business News/ News / World/  Florida lottery ticket secures $1.58 billion prize, yields $493.5 million after tax deductions: Report

Florida lottery ticket secures $1.58 billion prize, yields $493.5 million after tax deductions: Report

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 12:19 PM IST Livemint

The $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is reduced to $493.5 million if received as a lump sum due to taxes.

An electronic billboard displays the Mega Millions lottery jackpot at 1.58 billion USD, in New York City on August 08, 2023. If won, it would be the largest prize awarded in the lottery's history at 1.58 billion USD, with a 757.2 million USD cash option. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

The fortunate recipient of the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot hails from Florida.

As per a report by Forbes, while the initial assumption might be that you would receive the entire $1.58 billion, that sum is applicable only if you opt for the staggered payments over a span of 30 years, equivalent to 30 annual instalments.

However, if you prefer to receive the amount all at once, the prize is reduced to approximately $783.3 million.

An immediate deduction of $187,992,000 is taken by the IRS due to the requirement in tax law for a 24% federal income tax withholding, which is promptly forwarded to the IRS. As a result, the recipient's final amount becomes $595,308,000.

Forbes highlighted that since gambling winnings necessitate obligatory federal withholding taxes, the lump sum payment is subject to a mandatory federal tax withholding of 24%, leading to a reduction of the lump sum to $595,308,000 million.

However, it's important to note that the IRS tax rates don't cap at 24%. In reality, the federal marginal rate can escalate to 37%, contingent upon the taxable income of the recipient.

Given that the winner will undoubtedly fall into the highest tax bracket, an additional tax payment of $101,829,000 will be owed by April 15, 2024, along with their tax return for the year 2023.

As a result, the initial $1.58 billion jackpot is reduced to $493,479,000 if the winner chooses to receive the prize as a lump sum. Although this is still a substantial sum, it's a considerable decrease from the billion-dollar mark.

Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 12:19 PM IST
