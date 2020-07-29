Home >News >world >Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a patient while a funeral car begins to depart where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated (REUTERS)
Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2020, 09:36 PM IST Lisa Shumaker , Reuters

  • With 9,446 new Covid-19 cases and 217 new deaths in previous 24 hours Florida is severely reeling under the spread of the virus in the U.S.
  • Now Florida is only behind California with almost 451,000 cases

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Florida also reported 9,446 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 451,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,457, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

