Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a patient while a funeral car begins to depart where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated

Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST Lisa Shumaker , Reuters

  • With 9,446 new Covid-19 cases and 217 new deaths in previous 24 hours Florida is severely reeling under the spread of the virus in the U.S.
  • Now Florida is only behind California with almost 451,000 cases

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Florida also reported 9,446 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 451,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,457, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

Florida also reported 9,446 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 451,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,457, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated