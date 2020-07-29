Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Florida also reported 9,446 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 451,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,457, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

Florida also reported 9,446 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 451,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,457, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

