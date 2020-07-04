Florida's coronavirus cases rise by record 11,458 on Saturday

Florida’s Covid-19 cases jumped by the most during the pandemic, two days after the previous high, a sign that the outbreak is expanding and leading to more serious clinical consequences.

Florida’s Covid-19 cases jumped by the most during the pandemic, two days after the previous high, a sign that the outbreak is expanding and leading to more serious clinical consequences.

Reported new cases rose by 11,458, or 6.4%, to 190,052, compared with an average 5.5% in the previous seven days. The Sunshine State had a record 10,109 cases on Thursday. Deaths reached 3,702, according to the release, which includes data through Friday, an increase of 18, the fewest since June 22.

Reported new cases rose by 11,458, or 6.4%, to 190,052, compared with an average 5.5% in the previous seven days. The Sunshine State had a record 10,109 cases on Thursday. Deaths reached 3,702, according to the release, which includes data through Friday, an increase of 18, the fewest since June 22. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ruled out reimposing a lockdown, but hospitals and local officials officials are taking note of the rising trend in cases.

Miami-Dade County is under an overnight curfew and entertainment venues are closed in the state’s most populous county amid a surge in Covid-19 patients in intensive-care units and hospitals. Jackson Health System, which operates one of Florida’s biggest hospitals, said it will limit inpatient surgeries and procedures to emergency and urgent cases starting Monday.

Cumulative hospitalizations rose by 244, or 1.6%, to 15,735, slowing from the pace from the day before. The median age of patients dropped to 35 from 37 the previous day.

The rate of people testing positive for the first time fell to 14.1% on Friday, from 14.9% a day earlier.=

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics CoronavirusFloridaCoronavirus