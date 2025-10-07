Student asks ChatGPT 'how to kill my friend'. This is what happened next

A school student in Florida's Deland was arrested after asking an AI chatbot how to kill his friend inside his classroom, as per a report.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office revealed to news outlet WFLA that a school official at the Southwestern Middle School in Deland had received a Gaggle alert that someone in the school had asked ChatGPT "How to kill my friend in the middle of a class".

This led to police officials visiting the school and confronting the student in question, who said that he was just trolling his friend.

Also Read | AI tools like ChatGPT could make people more dishonest, researchers warn

“Another ‘joke’ that created an emergency on campus,” the sheriff's office told the publication, adding, “Parents, please talk to your kids so they don’t make the same mistake.”

What is a Gaggle alert? A Gaggle alert is a notification sent to school officials when it is discovered that a student using school-provided credentials to log into an AI chatbot has asked something potentially problematic.

The technology has been developed by the Dallas, Texas-based company, which has partnered with K-12 districts to manage the online safety of students.

the Centre of Democracy and Technology (CDT) had earlier shared concerns that student surveillance software will target low-income, Black and Hispanic children due to their overdependence on school-issued devices.

In 2023, after criticism by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Gaggle had to drop LGBTQ+ terms from the list of phrases that would trigger alerts.

ChatGPT controversy This is not the first time that a student's communication with ChatGPT regarding death has raised eyebrows.

In a highly publicised case earlier this year, a 16-year-old boy from California died of suicide after the AI chatbot allegedly drove the teenager towards suicide.

His parents then filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming that “ChatGPT actively helped Adam explore suicide methods,” as per the TODAY Show.

On September 30, OpenAI rolled out parental controls for ChatGPT on both web browsers and the app, following the lawsuit.