Florida woman goes missing from Walmart street. Here's what happened next1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Florida woman missing from Walmart found alive in wooded area near CVS on Tampa Road. Condition unknown.
Anu Awasthi, a Florida woman who vanished from a local Walmart was found alive last Wednesday in a wooded area by a CVS on Tampa Road, according to a report published by People.com. The woman disappeared from the Walmart street on August 10.
