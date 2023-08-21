Anu Awasthi, a Florida woman who vanished from a local Walmart was found alive last Wednesday in a wooded area by a CVS on Tampa Road, according to a report published by People.com. The woman disappeared from the Walmart street on August 10.

The People report said that Anu Awasthi went missing after her husband dropped her off for a hair appointment, NBC affiliate WFLA and Bay News 9 reported.

As per Bay News 9 reports, Nico Tusconi — a person who works with the non-profit volunteer group called “We Are The Essentials" — helped search for Anu Awasthi in Florida. He said that the temperature in the area felt was around 111 degrees Fahrenheit which means it was God's sending out a big prayer for her to be alive in such elements.

After a week, Anu Awasthi was found and she has been shifted to a local hospital for a medical checkup, according to PCSO, citing People.

Speaking to Bay News 9, the Florida woman's son, Rohan Awasthi said it was the happiest moment of his life when he got to know that his mother is alive.

The report added that Awasthi was found in an area where the group had previously searched for her. However, the reason behind her disappearance is still not known.

People report, citing WTSP, said that Anu Awasthi was in poor condition and was unconscious when she was found on the local Walmart street, said Tusconi.

“Just seeing her made me so happy. I was trying not to get too excited so I wouldn't startle her," son Varun Awasthi told WTSP, as per a People.com report.