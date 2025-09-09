Flotilla for Gaza says boat struck by drone in Tunisian waters, National Guard denies claim — VIDEO

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said on Tuesday that one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters. All six passengers and crew were said to be safe.

According to the Hindustan Times, the flotilla was carrying activists and civilians from 44 countries, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, as part of an attempt to break the Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip.

The Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla's steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement.

While 'Global Sumud Flotilla' shared footage from Family boat’s CCTV 'confirming' the drone strike, Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman denied the claim.

The spokesperson told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla "have no basis in truth," adding that an initial inspection indicated the explosion originated inside the vessel.

The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza via civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries.

After the strike, dozens of people gathered outside Tunisia's Sidi Bou Said port, where the flotilla's boats were docked, waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine," a Reuters witness said.

Israel imposed a naval blockade on the coastal enclave since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, saying it aims to stop weapons from reaching the militant group.

The blockade has remained in place through conflicts including the current war, which began when Hamas attacked south Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, Israeli tallies showed.

Israel's subsequent military assault against Hamas has killed over 64,000 Palestinians, Gaza's health ministry said, while a global hunger monitor said part of the enclave is suffering from famine.

Israel sealed off Gaza by land in early March, letting in no supplies for three months, arguing that Hamas was diverting aid.

The GSF also said an investigation into the drone attack was underway and its results would be released once available.

"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve," the GSF said.