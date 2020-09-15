Flu vs. Covid: Ways to identify symptoms and differences

Fever is common in Covid-19, and also likely to appear with the flu and other viruses. But fevers that result from the novel coronavirus tend to come on stronger and cause chills and major discomfort even if they don’t climb far past 100.4 degrees, says Panagis Galiatsatos, a physician in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore. “Covid-19 fevers are not subtle," he says. “Look beyond the number to see how the fever is making you feel."