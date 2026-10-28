Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar gets UAE’s top honour. How his courage earned praise from world leaders

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on Indian flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar and fellow crew members for their courageous efforts to protect passengers during a cockpit attack aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. The honour comes amid widespread international praise for Machchhar, whose actions helped avert a potential aviation disaster.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the state honour, which was presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, according to the Dubai Media Office. Hamdan commended the crew’s actions and their sense of responsibility during the emergency.

Machchhar was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot aboard flydubai flight FZ1073. Despite his injuries, the captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

The UAE recognition follows praise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, among other leaders, for the captain’s courage and presence of mind.

UAE honours crew for protecting passengers Announcing the award, the Dubai Media Office said the honour recognised the flydubai crew members’ “courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers”.

The crew members thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and expressed pride in receiving the recognition, which reflects the UAE leadership’s appreciation of their service, dedication and commitment.

Sheikh Hamdan had earlier visited Machchhar in hospital on October 3 and praised his response to the cockpit attack, saying the captain had demonstrated “the highest degrees of courage, responsibility and care for human life”.

“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” Hamdan said.

In a post on X, the Dubai Crown Prince also described Machchhar as part of the UAE’s national story.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation,” Hamdan wrote, praising the captain’s contribution to protecting lives.

PM Modi says Machchhar made India proud Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Machchhar after the incident and praised his determination to protect those aboard the aircraft despite being seriously injured.

“In the face of the gravest danger... he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others,” PM Modi wrote on X.

During their video call, PM Modi told the captain that his courage and presence of mind had saved lives.

“Your courage, presence of mind and composure saved many lives. The country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi also told Machchhar that India was praying for his recovery and that he would be welcomed back home.

“The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjay Jaap is being done for you and your health. Your courage, presence of mind and composure saved many lives. The country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others,” PM Modi told Machchhar during his video call.

“Bharat is eager to welcome you. Yesterday, special prayers were held across the country for your health,” PM Modi said.

Machchhar thanked the prime minister for his encouragement and described him as his biggest idol. Recalling the emergency, the captain said he had forced himself to act despite his injuries.

“I had so many injuries, but I told myself I have to get up and act,” Machchhar told PM Modi.

"You are my biggest idol. I feel proud of the way you are encouraging me today. I had so many injuries, but I told myself I have to get up and act. At the time, I pushed myself to open the cockpit door," Machchhar told the PM.

Trump calls Indian pilot a ‘hero’ US President Donald Trump also praised Machchhar, highlighting his decision to open the cockpit door and seek help even as he struggled with serious injuries.

“The pilot, in bad shape, had the sense to open the door. In a way he was a hero,” Trump said.

President Droupadi Murmu also praised the captain’s determination, saying his actions helped prevent a major tragedy and save lives.

The international response has highlighted the role played by Machchhar and the other crew members and passengers who intervened during the emergency.

Netanyahu calls Machchhar a ‘hero of the entire world’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Machchhar on October 3, praising his courage and judgment under extreme pressure.

“You’re a hero of Israel, you’re a hero of India, you’re a hero of the entire world,” Netanyahu told the captain.

The Israeli prime minister also invited Machchhar and PM Modi to light a ceremonial torch at Israel’s Independence Day celebrations in May 2027. Netanyahu said the honour was usually reserved for Israeli citizens but added that Machchhar would be embraced by the Israeli people.

“I spoke with my friend, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and invited him to light a torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel's Independence Day,” Netanyahu said.

He added that Modi had thanked him for the invitation and said India and Israel were fighting terrorism together, “on the ground and in the air”.

‘I had that one last fight left in me’ During his conversation with Netanyahu, Machchhar recounted how the attack unfolded inside the cockpit.

The captain said his Omani co-pilot had asked for time to pray, which he said was not unusual. Four or five minutes later, Machchhar felt a heavy blow to the back of his head.

“My first thought was that there was catastrophic damage to the aircraft,” he told Netanyahu.

When the blows continued, Machchhar realised that the co-pilot was attacking him.

“That’s when I realised that it’s not the aircraft, it’s the other guy who was in the cockpit with me,” he said.

Despite his injuries and blurred vision, Machchhar pushed himself to reach the cockpit door and open it, allowing people outside to enter and intervene.

“I gave everything that I had and just went for the door and opened the door, and thankfully people were waiting,” he said.

Recalling the moment, he told Netanyahu: “I had that one last fight left in me.”

“If I don't do it, I'm going to die,” Machchhar added.

What happened aboard flydubai flight FZ1073? The incident occurred on September 30, when flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with more than 170 people on board. Machchhar was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot, who reportedly used a crash axe during the assault.

The captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene and overpower the attacker. A second pair of pilots travelling on the flight then helped regain control of the aircraft.