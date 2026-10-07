FlyDubai co-pilot accused in Israel-bound flight attack trained in UK, New Zealand: What we know

The FlyDubai co-pilot accused of attempting a murder-suicide mission on an Israel-bound flight underwent pilot training in the UK and New Zealand, according to The Telegraph, as authorities examine his background following the alleged cockpit attack.

Hamam al-Hammami, 29, trained with L3 Airline Academy between 2018 and 2019, according to the newspaper. The company is now part of Acron Aviation, which has said it will assist with any investigation, the report said.

His training history is among the details being examined as authorities in several countries piece together al-Hammami's movements and career before the alleged attack.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the incident involving the FlyDubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami? ⌵ Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar on a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight using an ax, leading to a significant altitude plunge before passengers and crew intervened. 2 Why is Hamam al-Hammami's training history being investigated? ⌵ His training history in the UK and New Zealand is under scrutiny as authorities seek to understand his background and any potential red flags prior to the alleged attack. 3 How did Captain Smit Machchhar respond during the flight incident? ⌵ Despite suffering serious injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to help subdue the co-pilot and stabilize the aircraft. 4 Should airlines have stricter monitoring of pilots' backgrounds? ⌵ Given the events surrounding al-Hammami's tenure and prior dismissal from Oman Air over concerns, this incident raises questions about the adequacy of background checks for pilots. 5 What actions did the Israeli government take in response to the incident? ⌵ The Israeli government has identified al-Hammami as the co-pilot involved and has taken measures to enhance security protocols and examine the incident's implications for aviation safety.

Where did Hamam al-Hammami train? Al-Hammami was enrolled at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, between 2015 and 2017, but did not complete an engineering qualification, according to the report.

He later travelled to New Zealand, where he undertook flight training for a UK-based company between November 2018 and May 2019, New Zealand Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson said in a statement.

Al-Hammami was in New Zealand on a six-month student visa, Johnson said. Police are continuing to investigate how he spent his time in the country.

According to The Telegraph, the training arrangement at the time allowed cadets to undertake ground training in Southampton in southern England before travelling to New Zealand for flight training.

Al-Hammami's training with L3 Airline Academy took place between 2018 and 2019, the newspaper reported.

Also Read | Here's a list of major Boeing aircraft incidents of 2026 so far

What happened on the FlyDubai flight? The Israeli government has identified al-Hammami as the pilot who allegedly attempted to hijack a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight on Sept. 30.

He allegedly attacked the captain with an ax inside the cockpit. Flight-tracking data showed that the Boeing aircraft plunged more than 14,000 feet in 30 seconds.

The aircraft was carrying more than 170 passengers. It eventually landed safely at a regional airport in Saudi Arabia after passengers and a reserve crew member intervened to subdue al-Hammami and help stabilise the aircraft.

The incident has prompted authorities in several countries to examine al-Hammami's background, including his education, travel and aviation career.

What was al-Hammami's previous aviation career? Before joining FlyDubai, al-Hammami had worked for Oman Air. He was previously dismissed by the airline over concerns about his radical views, according to the report.

Also Read | Saurav Das to notify Delhi Police of CJP's Oct 10 protest against Gynaesh Kumar

He subsequently secured a position with FlyDubai, the Dubai-based low-cost carrier and sister airline of Emirates.

The details of his previous employment are now part of the wider scrutiny surrounding the alleged incident. However, the available information does not establish whether his earlier dismissal was connected to the events on the FlyDubai flight.

Why is his training history significant? Al-Hammami's career and training took place across several countries, with records and accounts involving Australia, the UK and New Zealand.

Authorities are now examining his movements and activities before the alleged attack. New Zealand police, for instance, are investigating how he spent his time in the country while on a student visa.

Acron Aviation has said it will assist with any investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case, according to The Telegraph.