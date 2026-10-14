Flydubai fallout: Air France complies with Israel’s ban on crew from Pakistan, 30 other countries

Air France has confirmed it is complying with new Israeli restrictions barring pilots and cabin crew holding the nationality, including dual nationality, of countries that do not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel from flying to or over the country.

The restrictions reportedly cover nationals of 31 countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Algeria, according to Al Jazeera, citing Israeli media reports and French investigative publication Mediapart.

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The move has raised concerns about potential discrimination against airline employees based on their nationality and the legal implications for international carriers operating flights to Israel.

“Like all airlines, Air France is required to comply with the entry regulations established by the authorities of the countries it serves, both for its customers and employees,” Al Jazeera quoted the airline as saying.

An internal memo to Air France pilots and cabin crew, seen by Mediapart, reportedly warned that failure to comply with the directive could expose both the airline and the employee concerned to sanctions.

What are Israel’s new restrictions on airline crew? Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety notified foreign airlines on October 1 that pilots and cabin crew operating flights into Israeli airspace must not hold the nationality, including dual nationality, of countries that lack diplomatic relations with Israel, according to Israeli broadcaster N12.

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The restrictions reportedly apply to citizens of 31 countries, although an internal United Airlines scheduling memo listed 29, according to reports.

The affected countries reportedly include Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria and Yemen, among others.

The directive could affect international airlines that employ pilots and cabin crew from these countries, potentially requiring changes to crew assignments on flights to Israel.

Flydubai incident preceded the directive The restrictions were reportedly reinforced following an incident involving a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30.

According to Al Jazeera, citing Emirati and Israeli authorities, an Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked the Indian captain and attempted to hijack the aircraft. The co-pilot was also accused of attempting to crash the plane into Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

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The Indian captain was reportedly injured in the incident and has been recovering in hospital.

The Israeli directive was issued the following day, although the precise relationship between the incident and the introduction of the restrictions has not been independently established in the available reports.

Which other airlines are complying with the restrictions? Air France is not the only carrier to have addressed the Israeli directive.

Smartwings, the Czech Republic’s largest airline, confirmed receiving the instructions and said it would comply with the applicable requirements.

“We received the directive from the Israeli authorities in September 2026. We have carefully reviewed the directive and continue to monitor and comply with all applicable requirements issued by the relevant authorities,” Vladimira Dufkova, a Smartwings spokesperson, told Al Jazeera.

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The airline said the directive had not affected its operations, crew management procedures or deployment of crew members on flights to and from Israel.

United Airlines has also informed pilots and cabin crew about nationality-based restrictions, according to reports. However, the US carrier declined to provide further details when approached by Al Jazeera and did not confirm whether it had received the Israeli directive or taken action in response.

Could the restrictions affect international airlines? The Israeli directive could have implications for numerous international airlines operating flights to, from or over Israel.

Airlines employing crew members from the affected countries may need to review staffing arrangements to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

The requirements could also raise questions about employment practices and the treatment of workers based on nationality.

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The policy has drawn scrutiny because it applies not only to nationals of countries without diplomatic relations with Israel but also to people holding dual nationality.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.