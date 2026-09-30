FlyDubai scare: 'Crash' attempt, pilot stabbing and a 17,000-ft plunge | What we know so far

A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (September 30) after a violent altercation between the two pilots, leaving both injured and prompting a major security response.

The incident unfolded aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying more than 170 passengers. The aircraft eventually landed safely at Tabuk airport, where Saudi authorities arrested one of the pilots.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the emergency landing of flydubai flight FZ1073? ⌵ The emergency landing was caused by a violent altercation between the two pilots in the cockpit, leading to one pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, being stabbed. 2 What did Israeli authorities say about the incident on the flydubai flight? ⌵ Israeli authorities, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, indicated that one pilot attempted to crash the aircraft after stabbing the other, and praised passengers and crew for intervening. 3 What were the immediate actions taken by passengers during the cockpit altercation? ⌵ Passengers and crew intervened when the aircraft began to dive, with some entering the cockpit to prevent further damage and assist in controlling the situation. 4 Who was the injured pilot on flight FZ1073 and what is known about him? ⌵ The injured pilot was Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national with significant flying experience, previously working for SpiceJet and joining FlyDubai in June 2022. 5 What investigation is taking place following the incident on the flydubai flight? ⌵ Saudi authorities have arrested the co-pilot involved in the incident and are conducting a joint investigation with Israel's Transport Ministry to uncover the motives behind the altercation.

Here is what happened aboard the flight and what authorities have said so far.

What happened aboard flydubai flight FZ1073? The aircraft was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv when an altercation broke out in the cockpit between the captain and first officer.

According to ANI which cited Israel's i24 News, the pilot who was stabbed and severely wounded was Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar, who is based in Dubai. The other pilot was identified by an Israeli official as an Omani national.

The exact circumstances and motive behind the confrontation remained unclear.

Flydubai confirmed that an “altercation occurred in the flight deck”. The airline said its on-duty crew secured the aircraft, diverted the flight and landed it safely.

Why did the plane make an emergency landing? The flight was diverted to Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia following the cockpit incident.

According to flight-tracking data cited in reports, the aircraft experienced a sudden and dramatic loss of altitude. It descended from about 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in roughly a minute, with another report saying the aircraft dropped nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

The airport in Tabuk said the aircraft issued a distress call at 8:44 a.m. local time and landed safely at 9:45 a.m.

What did Netanyahu say about an alleged crash attempt? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the evidence indicated that one pilot stabbed the other and then apparently attempted to crash the aircraft.

Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger and a crew member intervened after the aircraft began to dive. According to his account, they entered the cockpit and found the co-pilot allegedly trying to damage the aircraft's systems.

He described the incident as an “extremely serious security incident” and said those who intervened had prevented a major disaster.

Netanyahu also said Saudi authorities were questioning the arrested pilot.

However, the alleged attempt to crash the aircraft has not been independently established in the material available, and the motive behind the cockpit attack remained unclear.

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Who was arrested? The co-pilot was identified by an Israeli official as an Omani national. Netanyahu said the pilot was arrested by Saudi authorities after the aircraft landed in Tabuk.

Saudi authorities were expected to question the suspect as part of the investigation.

Israel's Transport Ministry said a joint investigation would be conducted with the country's defence establishment.

Did passengers help stop the attack? According to Netanyahu's account, passengers and crew members intervened when the aircraft began to dive.

He said an Israeli passenger and a crew member entered the cockpit and helped stop the pilot from allegedly damaging the aircraft's systems. Other crew members then took over flying the plane.

A person familiar with the investigation also said some of the passengers who intervened were members of Israeli security forces and air marshals.

Netanyahu praised those who intervened, saying they had saved lives.

Netanyahu subsequently ordered tighter security measures for Israeli and non-Israeli carriers flying into the country.

What happened to the passengers? After landing in Tabuk, the passengers remained in Saudi Arabia for around eight hours.

They subsequently continued their journey to Israel aboard a replacement flydubai aircraft.

Flydubai said the aircraft had been safely diverted and landed following the cockpit altercation.

What is still unclear? Several key questions remain unanswered as the investigation continues:

-What triggered the altercation between the two pilots?

-Why was the flydubai Indian captain stabbed?

-Did the co-pilot actually attempt to crash or sabotage the aircraft?

-What was the motive behind the alleged attack?

-What exactly happened inside the cockpit before the aircraft's rapid descent?