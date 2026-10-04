FlyDubai incident: Co-pilot who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar was removed by Oman Air over radical views? New claims

FlyDubai incident is currently under investigation. Recently, the Israeli government had unveiled the identity of the co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash that flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv with over 170 passengers. The co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, 29, is said to be an Omani citizen who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit midair.

New details about FlyDubai co-pilot surface Amid this, new developments about al-Hammami have surfaced online. According to Bloomberg, the co-pilot was previously flying aircraft for Oman Air. Citing people close to the incident, the report claimed that al-Hammami was removed from his previous job for engaging with radical views.

Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to the FlyDubai co-pilot attacking Captain Smit Machchhar? ⌵ The co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar in what investigators describe as an attempt to commit a terrorist act by seizing control of the aircraft. 2 Why was the co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, removed from Oman Air? ⌵ Reports indicate that al-Hammami was removed from Oman Air due to concerns over radical views he had adopted, raising questions about his fitness to fly. 3 How did Captain Smit Machchhar respond to the attack during the flight? ⌵ Despite suffering serious injuries from the attack, Captain Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door and call for assistance, allowing crew members and passengers to subdue al-Hammami. 4 What was the outcome of the FlyDubai flight after the co-pilot's attack? ⌵ The aircraft successfully made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after rapidly descending over 17,000 feet, securing the safety of all 182 people on board. 5 What is being investigated regarding the co-pilot's background and motives? ⌵ Authorities are investigating the co-pilot's radical views, potential links to extremist groups, and the reasons behind his employment with FlyDubai despite previous concerns from Oman Air.

Meanwhile, several details about al-Hammami, including his motive behind the attack, remain unknown even now.

Latest update from investigation Previously, Saudi investigators said that both Captain Smit Machchhar and Hamam al-Hammami were taken to Abu Dhabi for further investigation. Currently, Machchhar is recuperating, though not much is known about the current status of the investigation.

On Saturday, investigators in the UAE said the copilot tried “to carry out a terrorist act” by attacking his colleague with an axe, as per Reuters. Reportedly, the axe which was used a weapon was stored in the cockpit for emergencies. It is believed that the co-pilot attempted to seize control of the aircraft in an attempt to crash the commercial flight.

What happened during Dubai to Tel Aviv flight The aircraft transmitted emergency signals and made a rapid descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet.

The ‘hero’ Captain who hails from India, managed to open the cockpit door despite being seriously injured from the attack, prompting passengers and a reserve crew on board to subdued al-Hammami.

Luckily, the flight managed to land safely at an airport in Saudi Arabia on September 30 after people stabilized the aircraft.

Machchhar has been receiving praises from across the globe for his courage and bravery.

FlyDubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith previously said in a statement that they still have “many questions” about what happened aboard Flight FZ1073. He added that it’s “important that we allow this process to establish the facts.”