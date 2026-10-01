FlyDubai passengers recount 'hijacking', 18,000-ft plunge: ‘We saw stabbings, plane felt like rollercoaster’

“Suddenly, the aeroplane started to, like a rollercoaster,” passengers aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv described the moment chaos ensued over the skies of Saudi Arabia.

An altercation broke out in the cockpit of the Boeing Co. 737 Max, plunging the plane more than 14,000 feet (4,300 metres) in less than 30 seconds before the other pilots who rushed to the scene managed to stabilise the aircraft. Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his colleague in the cockpit. During the struggle, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door.

Advertisement

A passenger describing the ordeal to the BBC said: “Suddenly the aeroplane started to, like a rollercoaster, drop down with a massive G-force.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the FlyDubai flight to make a rapid descent while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv? ⌵ The rapid descent was caused by a violent altercation in the cockpit, where the co-pilot stabbed the Indian captain, leading to a dramatic drop of over 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. 2 How did passengers respond during the attempted hijacking on the FlyDubai flight? ⌵ Passengers intervened by restraining the attacker after witnessing the stabbing in the cockpit. Three brave passengers worked together to subdue him, using zip ties and headphones. 3 What actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take during the FlyDubai incident? ⌵ Captain Smit Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door despite being injured, which allowed other crew members and passengers to assist in restraining the attacker and ultimately averting catastrophe. 4 Why was the FlyDubai flight diverted to Saudi Arabia? ⌵ The flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia as a result of the emergency triggered by the co-pilot's attack, which involved a request for an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport. 5 What recognition has Captain Smit Machchhar received for his actions during the hijack attempt? ⌵ Captain Smit Machchhar has been praised by leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his bravery and presence of mind, and is set to receive the Visisht Gujarat Garima Award from the Gujarat government.

“Apparently one of the pilots stopped the other one and a couple of passengers and crew members took over and knocked it down,” he said. Itali said three or four passengers who intervened were injured but suffered only surface injuries. “They are very brave. They literally saved our lives,” he said.

‘We saw stabbings’ Passenger Yaniv, who was aboard the diverted flydubai flight, said the pilot who was stabbed was positioned close to the cockpit door, making it difficult for him to get inside. Despite being injured, the pilot managed to open the door before collapsing, Yaniv said. He added that the attacker appeared to be attempting to disable the aircraft.

Advertisement

Also Read | Flydubai in focus after Smit Machchhar incident: 5 key facts

Another passenger, Zvika Meness, said he joined two other passengers in restraining the attacker after they witnessed the incident inside the cockpit.

Meness told the BBC that the three passengers subdued the attacker and tied him up using his own zip ties and multimedia headphones.

Speaking to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Meness recalled that a pilot who had been sitting in the passenger cabin rushed towards the cockpit after hearing shouting. “Then we saw stabbings, and they were thrown out. It was a very difficult incident,” he said.

According to Meness, the passengers intervened after witnessing the stabbing and helped overpower the attacker aboard the flight.

‘We’re here during the hijacking of an airplane’ Several videos also surfaced on social media showing terrified passengers seeking help from an online community.

Advertisement

“We’re here during the hijacking of an airplane,” one passenger says. “At this point we’ve subdued the terrorists; we’re approaching landing. Whoever is hearing me, we need help.”

He then says the plane is landing in “Tabuk, apparently in Saudi Arabia”, a place he describes as unfamiliar. Everybody on board is safe “other than the pilot”, he says, and asks for help again.

The plane was diverted to Saudi Arabia, and passengers have returned to Israel. An investigation has been launched by flydubai into the matter.

Indian pilot, passengers praised for actions The Indian pilot and passengers who intervened to stop what appeared to be an attempted hijacking of the flight have been praised for their actions.

The pilot, identified as Captain Smit Machchhar, was credited by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with helping avert a potentially catastrophic incident. Netanyahu told CNN that Machchhar “managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster.”

Advertisement

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home FlyDubai passengers recount 'hijacking', 18,000-ft plunge: ‘We saw stabbings, plane felt like rollercoaster’