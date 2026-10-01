Flydubai pilot attack, Jet Airways fight and more: 5 unusual cockpit incidents

The Flydubai incident, in which one of the pilots allegedly attempted to crash a Tel Aviv-bound plane, has rocked the globe. According to flight data, Flight FZ 1073 plunged to 17,400 feet within two minutes as a scuffle broke out inside the cockpit. One of the pilots, believed to be an Omani national, tried to take control of the aircraft and stabbed the co-pilot, an Indian national.

The Indian pilot, identified as Captain Smit Machchhar, “managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN.

As investigators probe the motive behind the pilot's alleged actions, here are some bizarre incidents inside aircraft cockpits that have caused trouble for pilots.

Jet Airways pilots grounded for flying with a friend in the cockpit

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the Flydubai incident involving the pilot stabbing? ⌵ The exact motive behind the Flydubai incident remains unclear, with investigators looking into various scenarios, including terrorism and mental disorders. 2 How did Captain Smit Machchhar manage to prevent a disaster during the Flydubai flight? ⌵ Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite being injured, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and restrain the attacker. 3 What actions did the passengers take during the Flydubai cockpit incident? ⌵ Passengers intervened during the incident by overpowering the attacker after Captain Machchhar opened the cockpit door, using zip ties and multimedia headphones to restrain him. 4 How did the Flydubai flight lose altitude during the incident? ⌵ The aircraft dropped from 33,000 feet to approximately 17,000 feet in a rapid descent of about two minutes during the altercation in the cockpit. 5 What are the implications of the UAE's investigation into the Flydubai pilot attack? ⌵ The UAE's investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the legal jurisdiction over crimes committed on a UAE-registered aircraft, even if occurring outside the country's territory.

In 2018, two pilots of Jet Airways were grounded for allowing a female friend to enter the cockpit of a Goa-Mumbai flight. She reportedly remained in the cockpit until the flight landed in Mumbai.

Kuwait pilot penalised for letting former porn star visit cockpit In 2013, a Kuwait Airways pilot was penalised for allegedly allowing a former porn star to visit the cockpit.

Also Read | FlyDubai attack: Captain Smit Machchhar to be honoured by Gujarat govt

According to The Washington Post, former porn star Chloe Mafia claimed that a married pilot operating a Kuwait Airways flight from London to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport invited her and a friend into the cockpit.

According to Mafia, the pilot offered them champagne, allowed one of them to sit on his lap while he smoked, and allegedly let them handle some of the aircraft's controls during the flight.

Jet Airways male commander ‘slaps’ female co-pilot In 2018, two senior Jet Airways pilots were suspended after an argument between them escalated, with the male commander allegedly slapping his female co-pilot on a London-Mumbai flight, according to news agency ANI.

The incident unfolded over Iran-Pakistan airspace, around 2.45 hours from Mumbai.

SpiceJet takes two pilots off roster over beverage cup in cockpit In 2023, two SpiceJet pilots were taken off the roster after a photograph showing a cup of beverage kept on the cockpit's centre console during a flight was shared on social media and drew widespread criticism.

One of the pilots was also seen holding a ‘gujiya’ (a sweet dish), while another piece of ‘gujiya’ was kept near the cup.

2013: Air India pilot unable to get back into cockpit An Air India flight was diverted in 2013 after its commander was locked out of the cockpit when the door malfunctioned following a brief toilet break.

According to the BBC's report on the incident, Flight AI 403 was flying from Delhi to Bengaluru when the cockpit door became jammed. The co-pilot reportedly attempted to open it from inside the cockpit but was unable to do so.