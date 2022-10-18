Flying to China now costs 10 times more than pre-pandemic level: Report2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 08:55 AM IST
Beijing has eased overseas travel, but there are still few planes due to anti-Covid restrictions, driving up ticket prices.
China is slowly opening its doors to international travel, but it costs thousands of dollars to fly into the country. Airfares to China have skyrocketed—sometimes by as much as 10 times of pre-pandemic times, the Wall Street Journal has reported.