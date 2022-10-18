Home / News / World /  Flying to China now costs 10 times more than pre-pandemic level: Report

China is slowly opening its doors to international travel, but it costs thousands of dollars to fly into the country. Airfares to China have skyrocketed—sometimes by as much as 10 times of pre-pandemic times, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

In response to growing labour and fuel costs, as well as the resurgence of global travel demand as pandemic restrictions get lifted, airlines are raising their prices all around the world. Even if demand somewhat rises as a result of China's rigorous entrance restrictions, Beijing's persistent adherence to zero-Covid policy has kept flight availability low.

One-way economy tickets from San Francisco to Shanghai with a stopover in South Korea were recently found to cost $4,000 or more on the website of United Airlines Holdings Inc. The cost does not include the necessary quarantine at the hotel, which might cost several hundred dollars or more. While still expensive, flights out of China tend to be less expensive, and Chinese travellers still face severe restrictions.

Also Read: Travelling to Canada? COVID-19 vaccination may not be necessary

In comparison to 2019, the cost of economy-class airfare from San Francisco International Airport to China in 2022 will be ten times higher. The price of flights from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to China between 2019 and 2021 was six times higher than it was in 2018.

Airlines have drastically decreased service as a result of the rules. Beijing has set flying frequency restrictions and passenger capacity ceilings for planes as part of its aviation regulations. Quarantine regulations apply to both crew and passengers, which makes it more difficult to increase flights.

Also Read: Hong Kong giving away 5 lakh free air tickets: How to apply?

Foreign executives are reconsidering once-desired assignments to China due to the high cost of flights and other pandemic regulations. Additionally, they make it challenging for Chinese nationals living abroad to come home. Beijing claims that its "zero-tolerance" approach to Covid has protected its citizens, but it has also increased China's isolation at a time when the rest of the world is becoming more open. Economists have reduced their growth projections for the second-largest economy in the world as a result of the policies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
Indian scientists are concerned that while India is showing a declining trend in new covid cases, the emergence of the new Omicron mutant may dilute all gains.  (REUTERS)

Omicron sub-variant behind China surge sparks concerns

3 min read . 06:28 AM IST
 United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane  at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the Lennox neighborhood of Los Angeles, California

Boeing offers 737 max jets to Air India amid US-China trade tensions

2 min read . 05:43 AM IST
Photo: AP

The Xi remix of China’s economy will be pivotal

3 min read . 17 Oct 2022
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout