Flying to China now costs 10 times more than pre-pandemic level: Report

Foreign executives are reconsidering once-desired assignments to China due to the high cost of flights and other pandemic regulations. Additionally, they make it challenging for Chinese nationals living abroad to come home. Beijing claims that its "zero-tolerance" approach to Covid has protected its citizens, but it has also increased China's isolation at a time when the rest of the world is becoming more open. Economists have reduced their growth projections for the second-largest economy in the world as a result of the policies.