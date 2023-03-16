‘Focus on facts and reinforce bank's strengths’ Credit Suisse CEO tells staffs2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:02 PM IST
The embattled chief executive officer of Credit Suisse Group AG told his staff to focus on facts as he pledged to rapidly move ahead with a plan to streamline operations
As the market continues to stay apprehensive about the banking economy condition due to Credit Suisse turmoil, the Zurich-based banking firm's CEO Ulrich Koerner has asked its employees to focus on facts and reinforce the strengths of banks.
