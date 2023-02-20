Unreliable sleep habits have been linked to a variety of health problems, including cardiac problems, according to a recent study. This does not come as a shock as health professionals have emphasised for years how crucial a good night's sleep is to maintaining good health.

In a single week, those with the greatest abnormalities changed their bedtime by more than 90 minutes. The highest variation in the amount of sleep among research participants was more than two hours in a single week.

The likelihood of having high coronary artery calcium scores was 1.4 times higher in those whose sleep patterns fluctuated by more than two hours in a week than in people whose sleep patterns were more regular. It calculates the quantity of calcified plaque in the arteries, the primary underlying factor in cardiovascular events including heart attacks and strokes.

Plaque in the arteries that provide blood to your brain is 1.12 times more likely to exist in those whose sleep patterns vary by more than two hours per week. When compared to those who had sleep timing variations of 30 minutes or less over the course of a week, those who mixed up when they went to bed and when they woke up were 1.43 times more likely to have elevated coronary artery plaque.

Heart disease is a complicated disorder that can have a wide range of causes. However, this particular study did not demonstrate that irregular sleep patterns are the direct cause of heart issues; it only established a correlation between irregular sleep and heart conditions.

Unusual lifestyle behaviours, such as erratic sleep patterns, can all be identified by irregular eating patterns, poor eating habits, and an unhealthy diet, according to researcher Jag Sunderram.

Sleep may be a significant factor in a number of aspects, making it likely that the connection is complex, Prevention.com quoted lead study author Kelsie M. Full as saying. “The body likes a schedule," Full added.

