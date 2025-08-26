Food delivery man says ‘I love you’ to American customer at first encounter, gets married within months

Liu Hao is a 27-year-old food delivery driver from Liaoning Province in China. He has gone viral after sharing his love story with his American wife, Hannah Harris.

Hannah is from Alabama, USA. She moved to Shenyang in August 2024. She works as a kindergarten teacher.

Liu met Hannah for the first time in November 2024 when she ordered food online. He delivered it upstairs. Inside the elevator, Liu nervously greeted her with the words, “Hello, I love you.” To his surprise, Hannah also said “I love you” in reply.

"It was my first time meeting a foreigner, and I didn't know how to greet her, so I just said those two words, and she said 'I love you' back," HK01 quoted him as saying.

Despite not sharing the same language, they felt an instant connection. Later, they began chatting through the delivery app’s backend before adding each other on WeChat.

Their bond grew stronger, and they started dating. Liu says that, while he never expected such an experience, he believes love goes beyond language.

During the cold winter, Hannah supported Liu Hao by accompanying him on his food delivery rounds. In January, Liu proposed with a diamond ring.

In June, they celebrated Liu’s birthday, enjoying a romantic moment on Nanshan Mountain. Liu Hao says that day made him feel truly happy and grateful for their journey together.

The couple got married in March.

Liu says Hannah has never asked for a car, house or betrothal gifts. They communicate using translation apps, learning each other’s language daily.

Liu Hao hopes to take Hannah to the US soon though they plan to develop their future in China.

Social media reactions: ‘World peace’ Chinese social media users responded in a mixed manner.

“She look like the low res Emma stone,” wrote one user.

Another user wrote about Liu greeting Hannah with “I love you” If Liu did it in another country, it would be called “harassment”, the user wrote.

“If he says that to his fellow comrades, for sure he’ll get slapped and they’ll tell him: ‘You shameless fellow! No house, no car, no money? Then get lost!’,” posted another user.

One user quipped, “Trying “hello I love you” now.”

“It's rare, but this type of old-fashioned love stories do happen,” came from another.

“Wow, this guy is lucky!” commented another.