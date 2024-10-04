Food prices rose at fastest rate in 18 months in September, UN says
Summary
- Food prices saw their fastest increase in 18 months in September, with the prices of all commodity groups rising, led by sugar, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said.
