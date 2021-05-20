Food prices soar, compounding woes of world’s poor

Food prices soar, compounding woes of world’s poor7 min read . 10:57 PM IST
- Some 270 million people suffer from acute malnutrition during Covid-19 pandemic, double from 2019, according to World Food Program
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A surge in food prices is deepening the pain caused by Covid-19 across the developing world, forcing millions into hunger and contributing to social problems that could lead to more political unrest and migration.
Food prices have jumped by nearly a third over the past year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, even as pandemic-related job losses are making it harder for families to afford basic staples. Corn prices are 67% higher than a year ago, the FAO says, while sugar is up nearly 60%, and prices for cooking oil have doubled.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!